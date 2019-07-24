Social media tax a burden on Ugandan freelancers?

It's happening worldwide, professionals and entrepreneurs across industries are depending more and more on social media and the internet to conduct their businesses – this is especially true for freelancers who use platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp to obtain and communicate with clients. But what happens when an unexpected social media tax is put in place, this is exactly what happened last year in Uganda, and now a year on. Digital Marketer and self-proclaimed 'Citizen of the Internet', Bernard Ewalu Olupot joins CNBC Africa for more.