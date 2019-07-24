This innovation seeks to increase ‘clean cooking’ in Africa

Did you know that each year millions of deaths are caused by indoor pollution from cooking with harmful and inefficient fuels like wood, charcoal and kerosene? And here in Sub-Saharan Africa an estimated 86 per cent of the population lives without clean fuels and technologies for cooking. Now a new initiative has been launched by BBOXX here in Rwanda to tackle this. Justus Mucyo, Managing Director at BBOXX Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.