Why this analyst thinks the CBN’s imposition of minimum loan to deposit ratio on banks is negative

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it will begin a monthly assessment of the Loan to Deposit ratio of Deposit Money Banks from the 30th of September when the deadline to keep the ratio at 60 per cent ends. Ronak Ghadia, Director and Sub-Saharan Africa Banking Analyst at EFG Hermes Research joins CNBC Africa for more.