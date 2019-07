Here’s how investing in bonds can save endangered species

The welcoming of endangered animals to the bond market will change the way in which financial markets bid to make an impact in the world. A $50 million Rhino Impact Bond, expected to launch in 2020 will allow investors to buy bonds to increase the population of the endangered black rhino by 10 per cent globally. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Francois Barnard from Conservation Capital.