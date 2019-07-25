Moody’s: Here’s how the Eskom govt bailout will impact SA’s economy

Rating agency Moody’s has warned that the tabling of an appropriation bill in parliament to give Eskom an extra R59 billion of government support by finance minister Tito Mboweni is “credit negative” for the sovereign as it is a further drain on fiscal resources. Moody’s is the last of the three big international ratings agencies to have South African debt at investment grade. CNBC Africa spoke to author of this report Lucie Villa, Moody’s Lead Sovereign Analyst for South Africa.