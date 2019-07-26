Court approves R5bn settlement in silicosis case

A historic silicosis settlement agreement worth R5 billion has been approved by the Johannesburg High court. The agreement is aimed at hearing the cries from thousands of mine-workers who contracted silicosis during or after their positions as gold miners from March 1965. The big South African mining companies who are responsible for paying out the miners are African Rainbow Minerals‚ Anglo American SA‚ AngloGold Ashanti‚ Gold Fields‚ Harmony and Sibanye Stillwater. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Richard Spoor, Attorney Richard Spoor Inc.