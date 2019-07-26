Is contemporary art a sustainable business in Rwanda?

It's become evident that there's a new generation of Rwandan contemporary artists blossoming. It seems more and more in Kigali we're hearing news of a new gallery and exhibits opening up, art classes being offered and entrepreneurs entering the market with their unique fine pieces and handcrafts. With so much activity in the local art space we have to wonder; has visual art become a sustainable business in Rwanda? CNBC Africa's Zwena Bachoo reports.