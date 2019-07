MainOne CEO Funke Opeke on bridging Nigeria’s rural-urban digital divide

On the sidelines of Lancaster University Ghana’s 2019 Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) brunch, Funke Opeke, CEO of MainOne noted that the ICT sector in Nigeria is indeed attractive to investors but also a challenging environment. To highlight opportunities 5G network presents to the Nigerian economy, she joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole for more.