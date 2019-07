Rwandan start-ups to show their stuff

German-owned business and tech hub, Westerwelle start-up Haus Kigali hosted a networking exhibition for start-ups to come and showcase their work. The exhibition registered over 100 start-ups and offered them the opportunity to network with their peers and different players from across sectors. CNBC Africa’s Zwena Bachoo is joined by Sangwa Rwabuhihi, General Manager, Haus Kigali for more.