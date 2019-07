Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse on his money lessons, 50 years in the music business

In 1985 the song ‘Burn Out’ was released, the year President PW Botha declared a state of emergency in South Africa under the former apartheid regime. It became the first cross over hit in the country, selling over half a million copies. The man behind the music, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse joins CNBC Africa to reflect on 50 years of being in the music business and more.