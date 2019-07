WFP: 1.9mn Mozambicans in need of food assistance post cyclones Idai and Kenneth

Many in Mozambique have been left with the devastating aftermath of the two violent cyclones that hit the country earlier this year. According to the World Food Program, 1.9 million Mozambicans are at risk of a severe food shortage which will require urgent international assistance. Joining CNBC Africa for more is James Lattimer, Deputy Country Director for the World Food Program.