City of Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Foundation celebrates #MandelaDay2019

The City of Ekurhuleni and the Nelson Mandela Foundation celebrated 10 years of Nelson Mandela Day with an all-day event on the 18th of July 2019. The objective was to Take Action against poverty and inequality & to Inspire Change and to make every day a Mandela Day. CNBC Africa was there to capture the highlights of the day....