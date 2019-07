Liberty Two Degrees CEO: What we learnt from Stuttafords and how we are dealing with Edcon

The owner of shopping centres Eastgate Mall and Sandton City released its interim results today. Liberty Two Degrees has a portfolio valued at R10.2 billion and declared an interim dividend of 29 cents. The company says it’s happy that vacancies remain low, as it starts to fill up the space left by Stuttafords and Edgars stores. CNBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi filed this report.