Rufiji Hydropower project could be a game changer for Tanzania, here’s why

After months of planning and organising, the Rufiji Hydropower Plant Project in Tanzania has finally been launched by President John Magufuli. The project has finally been handed over to the winners of the tender to build it - JV Arab Contractors Company and Elsewedy Electric Company. It is expected to be a solution for the country's shortage of power, though it hasn't come without challenges. Kamanga Kapinga, of KW Kapinga & Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.