Chiedu Osakwe: Nigeria to ratify AfCFTA in a couple of weeks

The Director-General of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN), Chiedu Osakwe, says President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the move to expeditiously ratify the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which may be done in a couple of weeks. To discuss plans in place towards achieving this, he joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for more.