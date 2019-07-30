Here’s how Kenyan tourism stands to benefit from The Lion King’s success

During the premiere of the latest Disney blockbuster – The Lion King, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) tweeted about the film’s inspiration and the diverse landscapes and abundance of wildlife of Kenya's National Parks and Reserves. As we watch the rise of the new live action version of the classic hit, to elaborate more on exactly how "Magical Kenya" will be taking advantage of the film's success, Mohammed Hersi, Chairman of Kenya Tourism Federation joins CNBC Africa for more.