Is Kenya finally cracking down on corruption?

Yesterday Kenya's Director of Public Prosecutors, Noodin Haji issued an arrest warrant for Paolo Porcelli, CEO of CMC di Ravenna, the Italian construction firm implicated in an international corruption scandal, this comes at a time when the country is also facing internal corruption issues as the governor of Samburu County in central Kenya was also charged with corruption and unlawful acquisition of public property. These aren't the only corruption cases the country is facing. Journalist, Joseph Bonyo, joins CNBC Africa for more.