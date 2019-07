JSE CEO, Chairperson reflect on Nicky Newton-King’s legacy as she bows out

The CEO of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Nicky Newton-King is retiring from her role after being at the helm of Africa’s largest Stock exchange for eight years. Dr Leila Fourie has been appointed as the JSE’s CEO effective from the 1st of October. Nicky Newton-King and JSE Chairperson, Nonkululeko Nyembezi join CNBC Africa for more.