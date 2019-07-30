SA unemployment rate hits worst level since 2008 with women faring worse than men

The latest unemployment rate has increased by 1.4 percentage points to 29 per cent in the second quarter of 2019. This rate is the worst unemployment figure since 2003. We also take a quick look at Harambee’s Breaking Barriers report which looks at the alarming gender disparities within the South African job market. Joining CNBC Africa for more on these figures is Lebo Nke, Executive at Harambee for Partnerships & Advocacy.