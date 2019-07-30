SADC Industrialization Week to help ease regional trade

Next week will see the beginning of 4th annual SADC Industrialization Week taking place in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. The week-long event will operate under the theme, 'A conducive business environment for inclusive and sustainable industrial development'. One of the main focuses of the conference will be to go through the SADC Industrialization Strategy and Roadmap and to identify projects that can be jointly implemented by the public and private sectors within the SADC member states. Tanzanian Minister of Industry and Trade, Innocent Bashungwa joins CNBC Africa for more.