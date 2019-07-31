Amnesty International embarks on a mission to change quality of education in SA

Although we are in the wake of 25 years of democracy in South Africa there are still concerns and contestations over the poor quality of education that children are receiving as alarming figures such as 78 per cent of 10 year-old learners in South Africa are unable to read. Amnesty International has recently launched a campaign to deal with these Issues, Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director of Amnesty International South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.