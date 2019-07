Ghana FinMin: Energy sector debt a risk to economy

Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has declared a state of emergency in the country’s energy sector, stressing that the sector is facing serious challenges. Ofori-Atta noted that at the heart of the challenges is the take-or-pay contract signed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Paa Kwasi Anamua Sakyi, Executive Director of Institute for Energy Security joins CNBC Africa for more.