How Rwanda is building an innovation culture

There's an age old saying that goes, "If you want success, just identify a need, and fill it". Over the years problem solving has certainly evolved and now it seems all eyes are on innovation in the tech sector for it's low cost, high efficiency potential - but how is the Rwanda tapping into the opportunities that lie? CEO of Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA), Innocent B Muhizi joins CNBC Africa for more.