How will the case of Moyo vs Old Mutual unfold?

It is been tumultuous day at one of Africa’s biggest companies. South African JSE listed company Old Mutual has been dealing with the return of its fired CEO Peter Moyo. Old Mutual fired Moyo a few weeks ago citing a breakdown of trust. Moyo went to the South Gauteng High Court to fight for his job and the judge agreed that his dismissal was unlawful. But the return to the CEO’s desk was far from smooth. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop filed this report.