Mauritius Leaks: Are multinational companies using Mauritius to avoid taxes?

Last week, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealed how multinational companies used Mauritius to avoid taxes in countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas in what it called “Mauritius leaks”. The Mauritian government dismissed the findings as unsubstantiated and aim to harm the repute of the country. Ken Poonoosamy, Deputy CEO of Economic Development Board Mauritius joins CNBC Africa for more.