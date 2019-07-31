What next for abandoned Chinese-backed railways in Kenya?

Back in 2013 the idea of the high-speed Standard Gauge Railway was born. The promising concept of a 1,500km long railway connecting Mombasa, to Kampala and Kigali with additional branch routes, was inspired, and the intention was to lower transport costs, further facilitate cross border trade and increase the region's competitiveness. But now, six years later, as we focus on what would be the biggest bloc in Africa, the AfCFTA, it's hard to ignore that this ambitious project has unfortunately stalled. Victor Otieno, Analyst and SME Consultant joins CNBC Africa for more.