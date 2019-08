ArcelorMittal’s value creation plan

The world’s largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal’s South African business saw operating profits decreasing in its half year results from a profit of R1 224 million to a loss of R222 million. The company cited that the global and local steel industry is a significant hindrance to its business with steel consumption in South Africa hitting a 10 year low at 70 per cent. CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters sat down Kobus Verster, CEO of ArcelorMittal.