Consumption tax rate law on beer and wine passed: What does this mean for Rwanda?

In Rwanda, Members of Parliament passed a draft law that Finance Minister Uzziel Ndagijimana presented to parliament earlier this month that reduces the consumption tax rate on beers and wines made using locally produced raw materials. Also, sources have disclosed that MTN Rwanda is weighing options of acquiring stake in Korea Telecom Rwanda Network (KTRN). Julius Bizimungu, Journalist at The New Times Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.