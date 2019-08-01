NSE turnover drops by 30% in second quarter

Turnover at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) fell by 30 per cent to $318.5 million in the second quarter of the year compared to a similar period in 2018 as dropping share prices discouraged trading. Market data shows the average daily traded turnover in the market declined from $7.55 million in the second quarter of 2018 to $5.21million this year, with local participation in the market declining. Ian Kagiri, Investment Analyst at Cytonn Investment joins CNBC Africa for more.