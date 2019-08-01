Portfolio Watch: Adorning your portfolio with luxury brands

From the fashion strutted on the catwalks of Paris lining your wardrobes to Cartier watches adorning your wrist, or vintage Gucci handbags making you into a status symbol. We can all dream right? But sometimes that dream can become a reality not by owning the products of these luxury brands but by acquiring their shares. To find out which we should be adorning our portfolios with CNBC Africa is joined by Richard Böttger, Portfolio Manager at Tower Capital Management and Atiyyah Vawda, an Analyst: of Luxury Goods, Retail & Investment Holding Companies at Avior....