Sisa Ngebulana on rebuilding Rebosis, brick by brick

Property group Rebosis may be facing its toughest time yet amid slowing growth in SA and millions of rands lost from its investment in UK landlord New Frontiers. But challenges are not new to the man who founded the company. He is known for building the largest shopping mall in the Eastern Cape despite attempts by local contractors and suppliers to shut the project down. Sisa Ngebulana is our Founder and this is the story of his climb up property market....