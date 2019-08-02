Finding opportunities in Trump’s trade war Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is Mila Mafanya the Interim CEO & Head of Equities & Corporate Strategy at Afena Capital and Leigh Riley, Wealth Manager, AlphaWealth.... August 2, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Zim finmin Mthuli Ncube on 2019 supplementary budget Videos Nigeria’s FBNQuest PMI plummets to 49.5 – what is influencing the decline? Videos China-U.S trade relations set for a twisted turn: What are the implications thereof? Uncategorized Nigeria-U.S Relations: Forging a deeper partnership Videos Highlights special of the Togo-EU Summit Uncategorized US-China trade war, illegal imports dampen Okomu Oil’s H1 earnings Videos Can AMCON rescue its debt situation? Videos Interconnected debt a cause for concern in Nigeria’s telecoms industry? Videos How this African played a hand in WhatsApp Videos Paratus Africa CEO Barney Harmse on expansion plans Videos Cartesian Capital CEO Anthea Gardner on how to growth your wealth Videos Liberty CEO David Munro on opportunities for growth, why Discovery is taking it to court Videos Why this economist thinks it’s wrong to be too bearish on SSA’s growth outlook Videos IMF’s Abebe Aemro Selassie on investment and sustainable debt management in Africa Videos NSE turnover drops by 30% in second quarter Videos SA’s Absa PMI expands for the first time in 7 months Videos Consumption tax rate law on beer and wine passed: What does this mean for Rwanda? Videos Marine & fleet sector investments paying off for C & I Leasing Videos Axa Mansard CFO: How to look at the half-year results Videos First Half Oil & Gas Earnings: Here’s how Nigerian oil companies performed LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Zim finmin Mthuli Ncube on 2019 supplementary budget August 2, 2019 Nigeria’s FBNQuest PMI plummets to 49.5 – what is influencing the... August 2, 2019 China-U.S trade relations set for a twisted turn: What are the... August 2, 2019 Nigeria-U.S Relations: Forging a deeper partnership August 2, 2019 Highlights special of the Togo-EU Summit August 2, 2019 Video Zim finmin Mthuli Ncube on 2019 supplementary budget August 2, 2019 Nigeria’s FBNQuest PMI plummets to 49.5 – what is influencing the... August 2, 2019 China-U.S trade relations set for a twisted turn: What are the... August 2, 2019 Nigeria-U.S Relations: Forging a deeper partnership August 2, 2019 Highlights special of the Togo-EU Summit August 2, 2019