biNu and MTN SA invent reverse billing concept to curb data costs for South Africans

With many of the issues that one is facing with the fast approaching 4th industrial revolution, data is one that many in South Africa can relate too. biNu has created a Data free campaign which is based on the concept of reverse billing and lessens the burden on mobile users accessing websites. biNu CEO, Stephen Newton is, former Head of Google South Africa and has recently entered into a partnership with MTN South Africa for his biNu venture. He joins CNBC Africa for more.