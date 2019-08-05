How big will the introduction of 5G prove to be for SA telecoms markets?

According to analyst reports, 5G will be entering into the market by 2020 with revenues reaching up to $672 billion. So far, investment into 5G could be the largest global capital outlay in telecommunications history. So how can investors and operators of 5G ensure returns for next generation of wireless network technology? Vino Govender an Executive for Strategy, Mergers, Acquisitions and Innovation at Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) joins CNBC Africa for more.