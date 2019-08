How can Nigeria’s agriculture sector gain leverage from signing AfCFTA treaty?

The Director-General of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN), Chiedu Osakwe told CNBC Africa that the government is working to ensure that it ratifies the African Continental Free Trade Agreement in the coming weeks. But how can Nigeria's agriculture value chain position to take advantage of this pact? Kola Masha, Managing Director of Babban Gona joins CNBC Africa for more.