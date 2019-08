Mavis Ureke on financial literacy and money management in Womens’ month

According to the World Wide Worx (WWW) survey commissioned by Tyme Bank, after people have paid the most important monthly expenses 57 per cent of people run out of money by the 15th of every month. The hardest hit are women as they are equally responsible of familial duties as well as financial responsibilities. Mavis Ureke, International Behavioural Science and performance Specialist joins CNBC Africa for more.