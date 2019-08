Rwanda Tourism industry moving in leaps and bounds with opening of new lodge

A new lodge has opened in Rwanda, adding to the country’s growing luxury tourism sector. Singita is an award-winning hospitality and conservation brand that has committed to extensive reforestation initiatives in Rwanda, helping to increase the range and numbers of endangered mountain gorillas in Volcanoes National Park. Luke Bailes, Founder & Executive Chairman of Singita joins CNBC Africa for more.