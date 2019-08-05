World Bank’s CPIA reports indicate stagnancy of development: How is it affecting Africa’s poorest countries?

The World Bank (WB) says Africa's poorest countries saw little to no progress on average in improving the quality of their policy and institutional frameworks in 2018. The average Country Policy and Institutional Assessment (CPIA) score in Africa's 38 International Development Associations (IDA), that is the IDA-eligible countries in 2018 remained unchanged at 3.1 on a scale of zero to six. Albert Zeufack, Chief Economist for Africa at the World Bank joined CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor for more.