US-China trade war: How is it affecting the naira?

The naira appreciated by 0.1 per cent to 362 naira 21 Kobo at the Investors and Exports (I & E) window on Monday, while parallel market rates weakened by 0.3 per cent. To review Nigeria's money market as the U.S face-off with China escalates, Chioma Udu, Forex Dealer at GT Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.