Climate change worsening food-insecurity in Africa, AGRA President explains why

Africa is the most food-insecure region with about 256 million people facing undernutrition in 2018. The situation is getting worse in many parts of the continent because of the negative effects of the climate change. CNBC Africa’s Zwena Bachoo caught up with President of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Agnes Kalibata for more.