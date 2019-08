Revolution Now: DSS seeks order to detain Sowore for 90 days

The Department of State Security (DSS) in Nigeria is seeking a court order to detain Omoyele Sowore for 90 days. This comes after the DSS arrested Omoyele Sowore ahead of a planned protest tagged Revolution. To share his perspective on the issue, Onyekachi Adekoya, Managing Director of PR24 Nigeria joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for more.