Circular economy presents opportunities for Rwanda

The inaugural National Circular Economy Forum (NCEF) that happened together brought together key stakeholders to harness the opportunities that lie in the circular economy and explore how they can support Rwanda’s green growth. The country has introduced several policies in line with this commitment, including the recently updated National Environment and Climate Change Policy (NECCP), which promotes the circular economy. Olivier Kamana, Head of Department, Research and Development at National Industrial Research and Development Agency (NIRDA) joins CNBC Africa for more.