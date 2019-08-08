How Rwanda plans to benefit from the inaugural Golden Business Forum

Tomorrow will see the inauguration of the Golden Business Forum (GBF) in Kigali, Rwanda. The event is designed to be an annual high-level business platform bringing together investors from around the world to identify and facilitate partnership deals and discuss the challenges that are hampering business opportunities in Africa. The hosts, Private Sector Federation (PSF) of Rwanda, are prepared to receive hundreds of international investors from across the continent, Europe, China and the US. CEO and Spokesperson of PSF, Theoneste Ntagengerwa joins CBNC Africa for more.