Ramaphosa vs Mkhwebane: South Africa at a crossroads

The lawfare between South Africa’s President and the Public Protector over remedial actions against Minister Gordhan, promises leave one of these institutions bruised. Another loss for the Public Protector or could the president be in trouble? And if he is, isn’t South Africa in trouble? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Mfesane Ka-Siboto, Advocate of the High court and Ivor Sarakinsky from the Wits School of Governance....