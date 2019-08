Standard Bank looks to Africa for growth

Africa's largest lender by assets Standard Bank is reporting a 5 per cent rise in first-half profit. Headline earnings per share came in at an improved 837.4 cents, up from last year's 794 cents. CNBC Africa's Kopano Gumbi spoke to Chief Executive, Sim Tshabalala about the growth, exiting Argentina and does SA need an IMF bailout.