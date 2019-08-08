Sudan’s ruling military council & main opposition alliance agree on transitional government, but what next for Sudan

Sudan's ruling military council and main opposition alliance have agreed on a constitutional declaration to prepare for the introduction of a transitional government. The agreement comes after months of negotiations between the military council and the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC), but what does it all mean? And what comes next? To help unpack what the country could potentially be seeing in the coming weeks and months, International Relations Expert, Emery Nzirabatinya joins CNBC Africa for more.