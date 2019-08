IEA: Oil demand increases due to U.S-China trade war: How is this affecting Nigeria?

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says the mounting signs of an economic slowdown and escalation of the U.S-China trade war have caused global oil demand to grow at its slowest pace since the financial crisis of 2008. To discuss these stories and the implication for Nigeria, Uchenna Minnis, Chief market Analyst at Eagle Global Markets joins CNBC Africa for more.