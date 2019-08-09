Kenay’s law on free sanitary towels for schoolgirls: To what extent is government keeping its word?

In June 2017, the government of Kenya passed a historic law to give free sanitary towels to school girls aiming at minimizing absenteeism and putting them at par with their male counterparts. Despite the government allocating about $4.7 million in the 2017/2018 financial budget towards this, there are still complaints and accusations to the government on them not keeping their word. Monicah Muhoya, Founder, Heels4Pads joins CNBC Africa for more.