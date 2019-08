South Sudan efforts to widen financial inclusion: What does this mean for the future of mobile money?

NilePay PLC has partnered with Zain South Sudan to launch a licensed mobile money service dubbed NilePay Mobile Money. The partnership is geared towards eliminating significant barriers that have hindered consumers in the country from taking full advantage of global eCommerce. Olivier Malesi, General Manager of Nilepay joins CNBC Africa for more.