“Year of Return” marks 40 decade slave trade legacy for Ghana: How can Africa harnessing cultural heritage for development?

Ghana's "Year of Return" marks the 400-year legacy of the trans-Atlantic trade in enslaved Africans. To discuss how the continent can harness its cultural heritage for socio-economic development, Ambassador, Johanna Svanikier who is Founder and President of Heritage and Cultural Society of Africa (HCSA) joins CNBC Africa for more.